Top Fantasy Football Picks for 2025: Who to Draft?

NEW YORK, NY – As the fantasy football season heats up, players are strategizing their drafts for 2025. Analysts are sharing insights on which players to focus on to build a strong roster.

Among the top picks is Justin Fields, quarterback for the New York Jets. Despite concerns about injury, his fantasy score last year showed his potential to be a standout. Fields finished as QB6 in 2022, tallying impressive rushing yards. If he can replicate or improve upon his performance by playing 15 games, he could return significant value for draft managers.

Next is Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, who will likely benefit from recent team upgrades in offensive weapons. Prescott has consistently thrown for over 30 touchdowns and 4,449 yards in past seasons, making him a favorable pick for those looking to add a strong quarterback at a discounted price.

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers also remains a popular choice. Known for his dual-threat capability, McCaffrey offers the potential to rank among the top running backs, showing a high ceiling for fantasy points.

Another running back worth considering is Kenneth Walker from the Seattle Seahawks. Despite initial doubts regarding his role in the team’s offense, analysts predict a significant workload for Walker this season, making him a solid RB1 option.

Emerging talent TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots is also drawing attention. Though not projected as an RB1, many believe Henderson could serve effectively as an RB2.

Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants is noted for his anticipated touches, with analysts projecting him to have a substantial role in both rushing and passing plays.

Denver‘s J.K. Dobbins remains a player of interest, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding fellow running back RJ Harvey. If injuries or performance issues arise, Dobbins could take the lead role and deliver RB2 value.

Wide receivers such as Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and Calvin Ridley from the Tennessee Titans are highlighted for their consistent target volumes, making them reliable picks even with fluctuating quarterback situations.

In tight ends, Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs still holds potential as a top-performing option, pending improvements in his previous season’s statistics.

As the league prepares for the upcoming season, players are recommended to do their homework on each athlete’s current performance, injury status, and how team changes might affect their contributions before drafting.