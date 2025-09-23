Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks for Week 4

NEW YORK, NY — As Week 3 of the regular fantasy football season wraps up, many players are preparing for their Week 4 drafts. Some leagues will be placing waiver claims Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to strengthen their rosters.

Here are 10 players to consider adding as you look to boost your team.

Trey Benson, running back for the Cardinals, is currently rostered in 59% of leagues. After their top running back, James Conner, went down with an injury, Benson may take over the lead role in the backfield, presenting a significant fantasy opportunity.

Elic Ayomanor of the Titans is another player to watch, with 50% ownership. Ayomanor has performed well lately, scoring a touchdown in back-to-back games, and has emerged as a top receiver in Tennessee.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback for the Commanders, is 41% rostered and excelled in Jayden Daniels’ absence, throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for another touchdown. He could be a good streaming option if he plays against the Falcons.

Hunter Henry, tight end for the Patriots, is also 41% rostered. Following a strong performance with two touchdowns in Week 3, he could provide valuable points at a difficult position.

Ollie Gordon II of the Dolphins has a 34% ownership rate. He scored a touchdown last week and is positioned to step up as a backup. Brenton Strange, tight end for the Jaguars, has 30% ownership and caught six passes for 61 yards last week, indicating he might be worth a spot on your roster.

Geno Smith of the Raiders is another option at quarterback, currently rostered in 23% of leagues. He recorded three touchdowns last week, which shows promise for his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Chris Rodriguez from the Commanders and Carson Wentz of the Vikings are also potential late-round options. Rodriguez led his team in carries, while Wentz performed well in a recent win.

Tre Tucker from the Raiders had an impressive game with eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, but only 6% of leagues have added him.

These players are worth considering as the new week approaches. Manage your roster wisely for the best chance at fantasy success.