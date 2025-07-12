Top Fantasy MLB Picks and Betting Insights for Today’s Slate

New York, NY — As Major League Baseball continues to heat up, FanDuel has released insights and strategies for today’s fantasy slate. The daily fantasy helper is designed to assist players in building their lineups effectively, featuring key pitchers and bats to watch.

A standout pitcher today is Tarik Skubal, who is expected to dominate against the Seattle Mariners. Skubal boasts a remarkable 2.31 SIERA, 33.9% strikeout rate, and a 17.2% swinging-strike rate, making him a prime choice for fantasy players. However, caution must be taken as rain could impact the game.

In a discounted salary tier, Joe Ryan offers great value in a matchup against the low-performing Pittsburgh Pirates, who are averaging just 3.39 runs per game. Ryan’s 2.76 ERA and 28.6% strikeout rate highlight his potential, especially given Pittsburgh’s struggle against right-handed pitchers.

On the other side, Corbin Burnes is also gaining attention after strong outings despite inconsistency. He faces a favorable matchup against a Colorado team that has the highest strikeout rate in recent games, enhancing Burnes’ chances for success.

Players to target in the infield include Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., all of whom have strong fantasy potential for today’s games. Meanwhile, hitters like Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger are also recommended as they face favorable matchups.

Please note, betting odds and lines are subject to change, and all information provided is intended for entertainment and guidance in making informed decisions.