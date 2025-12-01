Top Florida Lobbying Firms Show Stable Performance in Q3 Rankings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Politics released its Q3 lobbying firm rankings, revealing stability among the top contenders. Leading the field, TSG secured nearly $11 million in median earnings from July to September, including $6.6 million from legislative work and $4.4 million from executive contracts.

Paul Bradshaw, the firm’s leader, praised his team’s performance, stating, “Our success reflects a strong commitment to our clients and the state.” TSG currently serves over 400 clients, solidifying its position as the gold standard in lobbying.

Ballard Partners maintained its stronghold in the No. 2 spot with $9.6 million for the quarter. Led by Brian Ballard, the firm continues to excel in both legislative and executive arenas. Ballard noted, “Despite the competition, our strategies and relationships enable us to deliver exceptional service for our clients.”

In third place, the partnership of Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace from Rubin Turnbull reported nearly $8 million across more than 300 contracts, marking consistent growth in the competitive lobbying landscape. Iarossi expressed confidence, stating, “Our track record ensures we’re on track for another record-breaking year.”

Ron Book, who had previously slipped out of the top five, rebounded to secure the No. 4 position with $3.6 million, narrowly outpacing his nearest competitor. “We are back on the map, and the results speak for themselves,” Book said.

Positions No. 5 and 6 were claimed by Rubin Turnbull and GrayRobinson, respectively, with earnings of $3.14 million and $3.04 million. Despite fierce competition, these firms have shown consistency in their performance, emphasizing the dynamic nature of Florida’s lobbying scene.

As the rankings illustrate an ever-evolving market, the next round of reports is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day.