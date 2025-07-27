Top Golf Stars Prepare for Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The field for next week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club is set, featuring elite golfers like Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Hideki Matsuyama. As the final event of the PGA Tour regular season, players are eager to secure their spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The championship runs from Thursday to Sunday, with only the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup points list advancing to the playoffs. Spieth, currently ranked 48th in points, is aiming to boost his Ryder Cup prospects. “Jordan is one of the top five guys every tournament wants in their field,” said Mark Brazil, tournament director.

Fowler, ranked 63rd, also hopes to make a run for playoff positioning. He finished tied for 22nd in the 2016 Wyndham Championship, his best result here. “He’s been one of the most popular players in the world for the last decade,” Brazil added.

Among the younger golfers in the field is Jackson Koivun, a rising star at Auburn University. At just 20 years old, he will make his sixth tour start on a sponsor’s exemption. Another notable participant is Ben Griffin, from Chapel Hill, ranked 7th in FedEx Cup points.

The tournament will also see veteran players like Adam Scott, Max Homa, and defending champion Aaron Rai. With a strong field, many players are focused on making the top 50 after the BMW Championship in two weeks to qualify for future signature events.

As the excitement builds, golf fans are looking forward to witnessing a showdown among some of the sport’s best players in Greensboro.