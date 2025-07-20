Sports
Top Golfers Miss the Cut at British Open 2025
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The 2025 British Open has seen several well-known golfers fail to make the cut, leaving fans shocked. Among those players are Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Reed, all of whom exited Royal Portrush early after 36 holes.
Collin Morikawa, once considered among the best, struggled significantly this tournament. After splitting with multiple caddies this season and experiencing an underwhelming performance, Morikawa shot 75-74, marking the first year in his six-year career that he hasn’t finished top-10 in any major.
Patrick Reed’s chances for a Ryder Cup selection dwindled after he shot a disappointing 77 in the first round. Reed, who has been around the top-40 in the world, found himself unable to gain momentum and finished outside the cut.
Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, continued his disappointing trend with a missed cut in what has now been his third major of the season. Having only one top-25 finish in his last nine starts, Koepka is facing challenges in his game.
Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open champion, also fell short this week, missing all four major cuts of the year. A second-round score of 78 left Smith in a difficult position, frustrating fans who hoped for a comeback.
Patrick Cantlay, another notable name, missed the cut for the third consecutive major after a disappointing finish. His inability to sink longer putts hindered his chances significantly this week.
Several players, however, met the cut and are in position to contend for the Claret Jug. Scottie Scheffler leads the charge as a favorite following an impressive season.
As the remaining players gear up for the weekend, the excitement surrounding the Open Championship continues, with many eager to see who will emerge victorious at Royal Portrush.
