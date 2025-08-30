Top Halloween Movies to Get You in the Spooky Spirit

(City, State) — October is here, and it’s time to embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween. Whether you’re decorating your home or just looking for the perfect movie to watch, there’s no shortage of options to enjoy this season. From trick-or-treating themes to nostalgic classics, films provide a perfect backdrop for your Halloween festivities.

One of the most beloved choices is the 1993 classic, Hocus Pocus, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches back for revenge in Salem, Massachusetts. Fans are drawn to both its humor and nostalgic value, often recalling childhood memories associated with the movie. It remains a staple in Halloween movie marathons.

Another significant film is Nosferatu, first released in 1922. This classic horror movie laid the groundwork for vampire films that followed. The 2022 remake directed by Robert Eggers, featuring Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult, reimagines the chilling tale for a modern audience while staying true to its Gothic roots.

For those in the mood for comedy, Shaun of the Dead is a clever twist on the zombie genre. The film follows Simon Pegg‘s character as he navigates a zombie apocalypse with dark humor and British charm, blending elements of horror and comedy seamlessly.

Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice also stands out as a fan-favorite. Despite its dated effects, the movie captures the over-the-top antics of a recently deceased couple attempting to scare away new inhabitants of their home. Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Beetlejuice remains iconic.

For those seeking deeper themes, Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta, addresses issues of urban trauma and historical injustices within a horror framework. It explores how myths can emerge from real-life horrors.

Silence of the Lambs is another must-watch for Halloween. This psychological thriller, which won several Oscars, features Jodie Foster as an FBI cadet who seeks help from the monstrous Dr. Hannibal Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins, to catch another serial killer.

As Halloween approaches, these films—ranging from eerie to nostalgic—offer a wide array of options for movie marathon nights. Fans can enjoy them with some popcorn and a cozy blanket to heighten the experience.

Join in on the thrills of the season with these Halloween classics and embrace the festive spirit of October.