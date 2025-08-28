Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026

Atlanta, GA – The annual HBCU football kickoff is set for Saturday, featuring North Carolina Central University against Southern University at Center Parc Stadium. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and highlights the NFL’s efforts to boost visibility and player opportunities from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Following a 2024 draft where no HBCU players were selected, Alabama A&M’s offensive tackle was notably chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2025 draft. This marked the highest selection for an HBCU player since 2022.

As the 2026 draft approaches, numerous coaches and scouts have identified top draft-eligible HBCU prospects. The following list includes players from both the FCS and Division II levels, focusing on their potential to make an impact in professional football.

Among these, Virginia State‘s offensive lineman, Onwuazor, stands out. At 6-foot-7 and 351 pounds, he earned CIAA Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2024. An AFC scout noted, “I wouldn’t be surprised if someone took a chance on him late.” Owing to his unique journey from basketball to football, he has caught the eyes of many NFL scouts.

Another prospect, Jackson State‘s Fortilien, is a 6-foot-4 wide receiver with 41 receptions for 627 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. An AFC scout praised his size and hands, stating, “He’s a reliable red-zone target but needs to expand his route tree.”

Hunter, a redshirt senior, is anticipated to shine again as a key defensive player for his team. After shoulder surgery limited him last season, he now leads with an impressive performance, showcasing speed and energy on defense. “His ability to cover ground is remarkable,” a scout noted.

Florida A&M’s Grable transitioned from tackle to guard and has become a top blocker in FCS. Coaches appreciate his physicality and technique, which should help him in his pursuit of an NFL career.

In the linebacker position, Howard‘s Miles has already shown promise with 11.5 tackles for loss in 2024, making him one to watch as he aims to improve his draft stock. Scouts are eager to see how he performs this season.

With the season underway, these players will have the opportunity to showcase their talents nationally in front of NFL scouts at events like the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, possibly changing the trajectory of their careers.