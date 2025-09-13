Sports
Top High School Football Games in Southern California This Week
Los Angeles, CA — This week features exciting high school football matchups in Southern California. Notably, Mater Dei (2-0) visits Corona Centennial (2-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. This game represents the third Trinity League opponent for the Huskies in a challenging nonleague schedule, where they have previously beaten Servite and lost to Santa Margarita.
Corona Centennial is looking to improve its running game against a Mater Dei team that has shown inconsistency on offense. New quarterback Ryan Hopkins has promising receivers, but the Monarchs will need to sharpen their skills with a game against Bishop Gorman on the horizon following this matchup.
In another thrilling game, Mission Viejo (3-0) is set to play San Diego Lincoln (3-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday. This contest promises offensive fireworks, especially on Lincoln’s newly installed turf. Lincoln has tallied 57, 36, and 50 points in previous games. Meanwhile, Mission Viejo has scored 58 and 53 points in its last two outings. The diablo quarterback Luke Fahey is aiming to lead his team to a historic start, having already secured victories over Santa Margarita and Folsom.
This week’s games come amidst a backdrop of recent controversies at Bishop Montgomery High School, where the Catholic archdiocese has put the varsity football season on hold due to numerous CIF violations. The news broke when Brett Steigh, known for facilitating player transfers, revealed dealings involving Bishop Montgomery, Narbonne, and St. Bernard.
With other surprising results from Week 2, including Bishop Amat‘s win over Valencia and Long Beach Poly’s victory against Tustin, the focus on high school football remains strong. As teams prepare for the upcoming challenges, the passion for prep sports continues to grow in the Southland.
Recent Posts
- Top High School Football Games in Southern California This Week
- New Movies to Stream This Week: Thrills and Laughs Await
- First Look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Unveiled in Shanghai
- Drew Barrymore Reflects on Early Hollywood Days with Steven Douglas
- Ben Rortvedt Steps Up as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Injuries
- Tyreek Hill Trade Rumors Heat Up After Dolphins’ Tough Start
- Punk and Lee Set to Clash with Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza
- Dodgers Sweep Rockies, Face Tough Decisions on Roster
- Marlins Legend Luis Castillo Celebrates 50 Years Today
- Texas Volleyball Beats Louisville in Thrilling Five-Set Showdown
- Charli XCX Celebrates Wedding in Sicily with Friends
- San Jose Sharks Face Anaheim Ducks in Rookie Faceoff Opener
- UN Faces Challenges in Afghanistan After Earthquake and Worker Restrictions
- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Epic Showdown on Netflix
- Apache Debuts with Intensity at NXT’s Women’s Speed Tournament
- UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Under Pressure After 0-2 Start
- 2025 High School Football Scores: Highlights from Week 2
- Jacquemot, Jimenez Kasintseva Shock Top Seeds in Guadalajara
- Terrell Owens Joins Deion Sanders at Colorado for Pre-Game Motivation
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend