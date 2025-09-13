Top High School Football Games in Southern California This Week

Los Angeles, CA — This week features exciting high school football matchups in Southern California. Notably, Mater Dei (2-0) visits Corona Centennial (2-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. This game represents the third Trinity League opponent for the Huskies in a challenging nonleague schedule, where they have previously beaten Servite and lost to Santa Margarita.

Corona Centennial is looking to improve its running game against a Mater Dei team that has shown inconsistency on offense. New quarterback Ryan Hopkins has promising receivers, but the Monarchs will need to sharpen their skills with a game against Bishop Gorman on the horizon following this matchup.

In another thrilling game, Mission Viejo (3-0) is set to play San Diego Lincoln (3-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday. This contest promises offensive fireworks, especially on Lincoln’s newly installed turf. Lincoln has tallied 57, 36, and 50 points in previous games. Meanwhile, Mission Viejo has scored 58 and 53 points in its last two outings. The diablo quarterback Luke Fahey is aiming to lead his team to a historic start, having already secured victories over Santa Margarita and Folsom.

This week’s games come amidst a backdrop of recent controversies at Bishop Montgomery High School, where the Catholic archdiocese has put the varsity football season on hold due to numerous CIF violations. The news broke when Brett Steigh, known for facilitating player transfers, revealed dealings involving Bishop Montgomery, Narbonne, and St. Bernard.

With other surprising results from Week 2, including Bishop Amat‘s win over Valencia and Long Beach Poly’s victory against Tustin, the focus on high school football remains strong. As teams prepare for the upcoming challenges, the passion for prep sports continues to grow in the Southland.