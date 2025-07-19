Top High School Guard Jason Crowe Commits to Missouri Basketball

Columbia, MO – Five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. has committed to the University of Missouri, making the announcement on his 17th birthday. Crowe is now Missouri’s highest-ranked recruit since Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter in 2017. Crowe chose Missouri over several notable programs, including Kentucky, Alabama, and Arkansas.

During his junior season at Inglewood High School in California, Crowe averaged an impressive 35.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He has continued to showcase his scoring ability on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Circuit, where he leads all players with an average of 26.5 points per game during the Peach Jam event.

“I feel like the first call that I had with Coach Gates was a different conversation than I had with any other college coach,” Crowe said. “He was actually there for me as a player, and then as a person, as well.”

Initially, Crowe was considered likely to join Kentucky due to his father’s friendship with Wildcats assistant coach Jason Hart. However, momentum shifted in favor of Missouri after several positive interactions with Coach Dennis Gates.

As a 6-foot-3 point guard known for his scoring and playmaking skills, Crowe is considered the top point guard in the 2026 class. He brings a high-energy style of play and has a knack for making baskets from various positions on the court, averaging 23.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists during the EYBL Circuit overall.

His commitment is the first for Missouri’s 2026 class, with Gates and the coaching staff looking to build on this momentum in recruiting. Crowe articulated his excitement for joining the Tigers, stating, “I am excited to go there and be an impactful player.”

He will officially begin his tenure at Missouri when the Tigers tip off the 2025-26 season against Howard on Nov. 3, 2025.