Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in 2025

NEW YORK, NY — As the S&P 500’s dividend yield approaches record lows around 1.2%, passive income hunters still have options. Several high-quality companies today offer dividends with yields of 5% or more, making them attractive choices for investors.

Realty Income, with a current dividend yield exceeding 5.5%, stands out among them. This real estate investment trust (REIT) backs its generous payout with a robust portfolio of properties, including retail and industrial spaces. Its net leases provide stable rental income since tenants cover all operating expenses, ensuring consistent cash flow. Realty Income has paid 661 consecutive monthly dividends since its inception and has increased its payout 131 times since going public in 1994.

Clearway Energy follows closely with a dividend yield just below 5.5%. This clean energy producer generates stable cash flow by selling electricity under long-term, fixed-rate arrangements. Clearway is set to expand its income-generating assets, targeting a dividend increase from $2.08 per share this year to over $2.50 by 2027.

Healthpeak Properties offers a dividend yield over 6.5%. This healthcare REIT recently shifted to a monthly dividend payment schedule, making it a great option for income seekers. With a high-quality portfolio of healthcare properties, Healthpeak supports its high yield with a strong financial position and a conservative payout ratio.

Oneok consistently provides a dividend yield exceeding 5%, sustained by stable cash flows, with around 90% of earnings derived from fee-based sources. The company has a history of dividend growth and aims to raise its high-yield payout by 3% to 4% annually, attributing growth to acquisition synergies and expansion projects.

Verizon also presents a compelling option with an approaching 6.5% dividend yield. The telecom giant benefits from recurring cash flow through customer payments for wireless and broadband services. After strong cash flow, Verizon is positioned to continue increasing its dividend, having achieved its 18th consecutive annual raise last year.

These five companies—Realty Income, Clearway Energy, Healthpeak Properties, Oneok, and Verizon—provide robust dividends above 5%, supported by solid financials and stable cash flows. Their reliable payouts make them appealing choices for investors seeking passive income in the current market.