Sports
Top Home Run Props to Watch in Today’s MLB Games
Los Angeles, California — As the MLB season heats up, fans are turning their attention to some enticing home run prop bets for today’s games. With numerous matchups on the schedule, sports fans are eager to find value in these player prop markets.
One player to watch closely is Jazz Chisholm, who faces a favorable matchup against pitcher Andrew Littell. Chisholm has shown impressive power against right-handed pitchers, boasting a .373 isolated power and a .645 slugging percentage at Yankee Stadium this season. Littell has struggled against left-handed hitters, allowing 1.91 home runs per nine innings, which sets the stage for a potential Chisholm home run.
In another matchup, Baltimore’s Kyle Stowers is expected to make a significant impact against pitcher Miles Mikolas. Stowers has been on fire with a 52.8% hard-hit rate and a .632 slugging percentage against righties. Mikolas, allowing an average of 1.59 home runs per nine innings, could lead to Stowers adding to his tally today.
Additionally, Julio Rodríguez has become a sought-after player prop as he faces left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs. Rodríguez has showcased his potential with a .500 slugging percentage against lefties and a high barrel rate. Facing Springs, who has allowed a home run in every home start this season, could mean another long ball for Rodríguez.
As the countdown to the end of the MLB season continues, it is essential to keep an eye on these exciting prop bets. Be sure to check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most current odds as matchups evolve throughout the day.
