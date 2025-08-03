Top Influential F1 WAGs of 2025: Earnings and Impact

MONZA, Italy — In the fast-paced world of Formula 1, the spotlight often shines on drivers, but a growing number of their partners are making waves in their own right. These women, known as WAGs (Wives And Girlfriends), are now recognized not just for their relationships but as influencer powerhouses shaping the F1 narrative.

On August 1, 2025, a new analysis revealed the ten most influential and highest-earning F1 WAGs, showcasing their social media clout and financial success. Gone are the days of being simply the supportive partner. Today, these women command attention with millions of followers, lucrative brand partnerships, and significant earnings.

Kelly Piquet, partner of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, is at the top of this list with 2 million Instagram followers. Piquet has cultivated a career in motorsport social media and fashion, reportedly earning €510,460 this year. “It’s about leveraging every opportunity I get in this industry,” Piquet said. Her background as the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet propels her further into the spotlight.

Next is Charlotte Sine, partner of Charles Leclerc, who holds 2.4 million Instagram followers and is estimated to earn €389,918. The art student has emerged as a fashion influencer, maintaining a graceful and stylish presence at every grand prix.

Model and influencer Katerina Safarova, who is in a relationship with Pierre Gasly, has 1 million followers and an estimated yearly income of €320,000. Her glamorous campaigns include well-known brands like Pandora and Nivea.

Scottish entrepreneur and former model, Tania Bandy, partners with Carlos Sainz, drawing attention not just for her looks but for launching her activewear brand. With 561,000 followers, she is expected to earn €178,112 this year.

Another notable entry is golfer Kelsey Wong, partner of Alex Albon. With her global upbringing, Wong’s social media presence is growing as a blend of sports and fashion, earning her an estimated €169,356 annually.

Financial professional and style influencer Katie Price, dating George Russell, holds both style and education close, making an estimated €168,057 this year with a degree in Economics and Finance.

Paddock regular and medical student, Sofia Bernard, is in a relationship with Esteban Ocon. Known for her sweet demeanor and estimated earnings of €73,342, she balances her studies and racing events.

Emerging presence Kimi Antonelli connects with karting champion Kimi Antonelli, earning €19,237 annually while showcasing her passion for motorsport through social media.

Partner of Liam Lawson, Emilie Jones maintains a low-profile lifestyle with an education in Biomedical Sciences, earning an estimated €15,250.

Lastly, Eglė Hülkenberg, the wife of Nico Hülkenberg, makes €14,706 a year as a fashion designer while leading a private family life since their marriage in 2015.

As the influence of these women continues to grow, their impact on both fashion and the F1 ecosystem cannot be overlooked. They prove that behind every successful driver, there is often an influential woman driving them forward.