Top LPGA Players Compete in 2025 FM Championship at TPC Boston

NORTON, Mass. — The 2025 FM Championship returns to TPC Boston this week with 35 of the top 40 players on the LPGA Tour ready to compete. The tournament, scheduled for August 28-31, is noted for its impressive $4.1 million purse, making it the largest outside of majors and the CME Group Tour Championship.

Last year, the inaugural FM Championship faced tough competition from the Paris Olympics, but this year promises a stronger turnout. Jeeno Thitikul, the newly crowned world No. 1 and last year’s T-4 finisher, leads the pack. “This event started my hot streak last year,” Thitikul said.

Among other top players, Nelly Korda will make her debut at TPC Boston. Korda has not yet secured a win this season but has made the cut in all 14 events, showcasing her consistency. “I’m excited to finally play here and aim for my first win,” she mentioned.

Recent U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, Megha Ganne, received a sponsor exemption to compete, while Lottie Woad, who missed the cut in Canada last week, aims for redemption along with Lexi Thompson, who had a solid performance in last year’s tournament.

Massachusetts-native Megan Khang returns home as an FM Ambassador, preparing to act as an unofficial host for the week. “This is special for me, playing close to my hometown,” Khang stated.

Located in Norton, TPC Boston is designed by Arnold Palmer and has a rich history in golf, including hosting the PGA TOUR’s Northern Trust Championship in 2020. The course will challenge players with a par 72 layout at 6,533 yards.

Defending champion Haeran Ryu, who had a dramatic finish last year, acknowledged the difficulty of the sport. “Golf is too hard; scores can be really good and really bad,” she said. Ryu won through a playoff, defeating Jin Young Ko for the $570,000 prize.

This year’s event adds thrill with the increased purse and a lineup featuring 21 winners from the current season. “Everyone is excited to be here, and the atmosphere at TPC Boston is something special,” Thitikul remarked.

As anticipation builds, fans can tune in Thursday and Friday from 3-6 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET for live coverage of the championship.