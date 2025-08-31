Top LPGA Stars Compete in 2025 FM Championship at TPC Boston

NORTON, Massachusetts — The 2025 FM Championship kicks off this week at TPC Boston, showcasing the best female golfers from around the world. From August 28 to 31, the tournament will feature World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, who is set to defend her top ranking.

Thitikul, who has one victory and multiple top finishes this season, will face tough competition, including Nelly Korda, a well-known American player looking for her first win this year. This year’s event sees 35 of the top 40 players in the world participating, promising an exciting week of golf.

The FM Championship is gaining prestige quickly, now offering a purse of $4.1 million, making it one of the largest outside of the major tournaments on the LPGA Tour. The course, designed by Arnold Palmer, will play as a par-72 at a length of 6,598 yards specifically for this championship.

Viewers can catch the action live on the Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. daily. Tickets are still available for those wanting to attend in person, with general admission starting at $54. Children under 17 can enter free with a ticketed adult.

The first round of play will begin Thursday morning, highlighting both seasoned veterans like Haeran Ryu, the defending champion, and local talents such as Massachusetts native Megan Khang.

“The word’s out — the FM Championship is the place to be this time of year,” said Dave Johnson, FM’s senior vice president, reflecting the excitement surrounding this growing event.