Top Minnesota Recruit Roman Voss Picks Gophers Over Alabama

JACKSON, Minn. (AP) — Roman Voss, the top-ranked football recruit in Minnesota‘s 2026 class, announced Monday he will play for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, opting for his home state team over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete from Jackson County Central made the announcement on social media, writing, “All Glory To God. Home.” Voss is a consensus four-star prospect and is currently ranked 12th among athletes nationally by 247Sports.

Voss visited the Gophers several times, showing strong interest in staying home. He received his first scholarship offer from Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck 13 months ago. His only official visit besides Minnesota was to Alabama, which he visited from June 13-15.

Fleck, who has successfully recruited top in-state talent in recent years, has now secured commitments from the top three players in Minnesota for the 2026 recruiting class. Along with Voss, Rocori’s Andrew Trout and Forest Lake‘s Howie Johnson have also committed.

During his time in high school, Voss played quarterback, wide receiver, and safety, primarily leading his team as quarterback in the 2024 season. Despite suffering an ankle injury that kept him out of the championship game, he guided the Huskies to a Class 2A state title earlier in the season.

Voss’s coach, Tom Schuller, praised his performance, noting, “He’s started for me at quarterback since the eighth grade, so that’s a special kind of guy.” Voss is expected to play tight end at the next level, demonstrating versatility on the field.

With Voss’s commitment, the Gophers’ 2026 class now boasts 24 players and ranks 14th nationally and 6th in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.