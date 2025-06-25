Top MLB Betting Props to Watch This Week

NEW YORK, NY — Major League Baseball enthusiasts have a thrilling week ahead with a lineup of exciting matchups and prop bets. As the season progresses, players’ performances have opened up various betting opportunities.

Many sports fans are heading to the FanDuel Sportsbook, excited about today’s strikeout props. Strong pitchers featured today include Allan Winans, Ben Brown, and Walker Buehler. Each has shown potential, but variances in form present intriguing betting options.

Winans, on the road in Cincinnati, has been impressive in Triple-A, boasting a 0.90 ERA. However, he’ll be up against a tough Reds lineup that thrives at home, which could challenge his early success. The Yankees are counting on him for a strong start after recent wins, aiming to break back into form.

Ben Brown, pitching for the Cubs, has a solid strikeout rate and has consistently delivered, making him a top choice for strikeout props. Meanwhile, Buehler is coming off a rough stretch and faces questions about his ability to keep the Angels‘ bats at bay, which adds uncertainty with betting lines.

Statistical analysis indicates that several hitters like Seiya Suzuki and Jo Adell have the potential to hit home runs today. Suzuki is on fire against left-handers, greatly enhancing his odds at Busch Stadium, while Adell has solid numbers at Angel Stadium.

The matchups are tight, and the latest odds suggest opportunities for informed bettors looking to capitalize. With both pitchers and hitters in key roles, today promises excitement in MLB betting.

As the games unfold, the prop bets will shift, so fans are encouraged to monitor the lines and make informed choices. Keep an eye on the latest updates for betting insights across the league.