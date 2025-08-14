Top MLB Player Props and Predictions for August 13th Action

NEW YORK, NY — With major league baseball in full swing, the latest action on August 13th brings exciting opportunities for fans and bettors alike. Today’s featured matchups provide plenty of room for prop bets on players expected to shine.

One notable highlight includes Trevor Rogers, who is delivering strong performances on the mound with a 1.44 ERA this season. He has been particularly effective at Camden Yards, where he has recorded 17 strikeouts over his last three outings. With Seattle‘s active roster striking out at a rate of 24.7% against left-handed pitchers, Rogers is positioned to exceed 5.5 strikeouts tonight.

In the batting department, Pete Alonso stands out as a player to watch. Currently with 96 RBIs, Alonso has been on fire this month, contributing 15 RBIs in just ten games. With a matchup against Carlos Carrasco, who struggles to contain right-handed hitters, Alonso holds good value to record an RBI with his stellar .290 batting average versus righties.

Also on the radar is Byron Buxton, aiming to record at least two hits. Fresh off the injured list, Buxton’s stats have improved significantly, hitting .340 with solid exit velocities. Facing Cam Schlittler, who has allowed 29 hits across 24 2/3 innings, presents a favorable situation for Buxton.

Furthermore, players Jordan Walker and Addison Barger are expected to showcase their power hitting potential. Walker, with high exit velocity numbers, could capitalize against lefty Austin Gomber, while Barger’s solid stats versus right-handers make him an appealing target against Cade Horton.

The prop betting landscape offers various options, but understanding player matchups and recent performances is crucial. As August 13th unfolds, keep an eye on these players, as their demonstrations of talent could present lucrative betting opportunities.