Top MLB Prop Bets for Today’s Action: Players to Watch

NEW YORK, NY – As the MLB season heats up, prop bets on player performances are drawing excitement among fans and bettors alike. Today, a slew of compelling prop markets are available at the FanDuel Sportsbook, featuring various players with potential to make a big impact.

As the action unfolds on June 23, 2025, today’s notable matchups include starting pitchers like Allan Winans for the New York Yankees, who is making a spot start in Cincinnati. Winans has dominated in Triple-A with a remarkable 0.90 ERA and will look to provide solid innings against a strong Reds lineup.

The Yankees have struggled lately, but they have turned it around slightly with three wins in their last four games. Crucial to backing Winans is the offensive support from players like Elly De La Cruz, who has been instrumental in the Reds’ recent successes at home.

Among the prop bets, Seiya Suzuki is predicted to have a strong performance against pitcher Zack Liberatore, who has been giving up home runs at an increasing rate. Suzuki is coming off an impressive two-homer game and has a .464 wOBA against southpaws, making him a target for home run bettors.

Additionally, Jo Adell is also on the radar, expected to take advantage of favorable matchups against right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler. Adell has shown great power recently with significant numbers at home, further enhancing his value in the betting market.

Other players to watch include Manny Machado and Abraham Toro, who are showing promise in their hitting stats, positioning them as potential candidates for key plays in today’s games.

As always, bettors are reminded that odds may change throughout the day, and it’s essential to stay updated on the latest betting lines and player stats.