Top NCAA Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Pursued by Major Programs

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Brendan Sorsby, a standout quarterback from the University of Cincinnati, is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, drawing interest from top programs like Texas Tech and LSU. Sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday that Sorsby’s visits to these schools are on the agenda as he seeks a fresh start for the 2026 season.

Sorsby is currently ranked as the top player in the transfer portal, following a successful season where he threw for 2,800 yards and amassed 36 total touchdowns. This performance has made him a hot commodity among programs aiming to bolster their quarterback positions.

The transfer portal officially opened on January 2 and will close on January 16. It allows players at all levels to seek new opportunities without restrictions, though some players will have additional time based on their situation.

Texas Tech is coming off a record-setting season that included a College Football Playoff appearance, while LSU looks to rebuild its quarterback lineup under new head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin’s known for his offensive expertise, which could be appealing to Sorsby as he weighs his options.

In his career, Sorsby has thrown for 7,208 yards and scored a total of 60 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities. He spent time at Indiana before transferring to Cincinnati, where he continued to develop his skills.

The Red Raiders are in urgent need of a quarterback since their current starter, Behren Morton, will be out of eligibility after this season. Likewise, LSU faces a similar void, needing to fill the gap left by Garrett Nussmeier.

As the portal season unfolds, Sorsby is expected to explore his options thoroughly, aiming to join a program with potential for success in upcoming seasons.