Top NFL Rookies Shine in Updated Dynasty Rankings

Brentwood, CA – As the NFL preseason unfolds, rookie players are making significant impressions. Ashton Jeanty retains his spot as the top-ranked rookie in dynasty fantasy football, despite competition from several rising stars.

Jeanty has not only maintained his rank but has shown consistent performance since being drafted. Meanwhile, fellow rookies TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton have also capitalized on their playing opportunities, with Henderson standing out in live games as Hampton benefits from a teammate’s absence.

In the wide receiver category, Emeka Egbuka, Travis Hunter, and Tetairoa McMillan are among the notable risers. Egbuka has climbed the ranks alongside Hunter and McMillan, leaving Luther Burden behind. Matthew Golden, another talented wide receiver, has impressed this summer, sparking speculation that he could become the WR1 for the Green Bay Packers this season.

However, not all rookies are seeing immediate success. Some highly touted prospects from the late first and early second rounds are struggling with camp issues or contract disputes. This uncertainty has led to caution surrounding these picks, which fantasy managers may want to handle carefully.

One player to watch is Jaxson Dart, a quarterback whose performances suggest he may become a starter for the New York Giants by Week 10. Dart’s potential future as a starting quarterback is significant, particularly if the Giants encounter challenges that lead to a front-office shake-up and a new draft strategy in 2026.

Several late-round targets are gaining attention as well, including D’Onte Thornton and Croskey-Merritt. The latter’s projected rise signals that he may start in Week 1, which would shift expectations for his draft position.

The fantasy landscape is changing rapidly, and with preseason games underway, rookies will continue to shift in rankings as they prove their worth on the field. Here are the current top rankings for superflex dynasty leagues:

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB

2. Cam Ward, QB

3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB

4. Omarion Hampton, RB

5. Travis Hunter, WR

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR

7. Emeka Egbuka, WR

8. RJ Harvey, RB

9. Matthew Golden, WR

10. Jaxson Dart, QB

11. [TE]

12. [RB]

13. Luther Burden III, WR

14. [TE]

15. Quinshon Judkins, RB

16. [WR]

17. [QB]

18. [RB]

19. [TE]

20. [QB]

21. Tre Harris, WR

22. [TE]

23. [TE]

24. [RB]

25. Ollie Gordon II, RB

26. [WR]

27. [RB]

28. [QB]

29. [RB]

30. [RB]