Top Pokémon GO Players Prepare for 2025 World Championships in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, California — The excitement is building as the 2025 Pokémon World Championships get ready to take place from August 15 to 17, 2025. This year, top Pokémon GO trainers from around the world are set to compete for the coveted title amid fierce competition.

Among the standout competitors is MartoGalde, the 2024 bronze medalist, who has had a remarkable season, winning multiple tournaments. After securing his invitation at the Honolulu tournament, MartoGalde dominated in Lima, Mérida, and Santiago, as well as winning the LAIC trophy in Brazil, marking an impressive five qualifications for Worlds.

Equally thrilling is India’s Beelzeboy, who emerged from the 2024 playoffs after a strong performance, finishing fourth. Known for his strategic gameplay, Beelzeboy is returning to the World Championships with unfinished business to settle.

The Spanish powerhouse P4t0M4N is another competitor to watch. He has qualified for three consecutive Worlds events, leveling up each time, including a win at the 2025 EUIC and a strong showing at the 2025 NAIC.

Commentator Will Dunphey highlighted Zzweilous, known as “The Reverse Engineer,” as a competitor to look for. Zzweilous has a knack for breaking the current meta and has consistently performed well in previous tournaments.

Another player garnering attention is Ilqm, who has had a breakout season, winning events in Toronto and Atlanta. This year’s World Championships are set for intense competition as Ilqm executes strategies with Shadow Drapion, a Pokémon that can turn games around with its unique skills.

CharmingP0ri, a promising competitor after a strong showing in the South Korea qualifiers, also brings speed and strategy to the tournament, having earned a swift 5-0 record in playoffs.

Lastly, the 2025 NAIC Champion, ItsAXN, is also expected to shine. After a remarkable run to secure his place, he has created engaging educational content for PvP, inspiring many in the Pokémon community.

As the World Championships draw near, all eyes will be on these players as they showcase their skills, strategies, and Pokémon to compete for the title.