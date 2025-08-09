Top 20 Premier League Kits Ranked for 2025-26 Season

LONDON, England — As the 2025-26 Premier League season approaches, fan anticipation grows for the reveal of new club kits. The Athletic’s kit critic Nick Miller has ranked all 20 new home shirts from worst to best. With clubs set to start match play next week, fans will get a fresh look at their favorite teams.

At the bottom of the list is Chelsea, whose new kit Miller describes as underwhelming for such a prestigious club. He remarks, “A team this big should have a kit to match, but this doesn’t come close.”

Brentford, ranked 19th, sees its debut kit from new supplier Joma criticized for its lack of distinction, resembling a League One outfit. “It looks like a decent League One kit, but not something you’d expect from a top-flight club,” Miller stated.

West Ham United follows in 18th place, with a minimalist design that lacks the club’s traditional blue accents. Miller comments, “It doesn’t feel like West Ham.” Meanwhile, Aston Villa lands 17th, described as overloaded and chaotic, with Miller noting, “It’s like four kits in one.”

Crystal Palace’s shirt garners 16th, hampered by distracting white stripes on the sleeves. Brighton & Hove Albion, in 15th, features a simple blue and white striped shirt that Miller feels is too standard. “There’s nothing wrong with it,” he said, “but nothing is exciting about it either.”

Bournemouth and Burnley follow in 14th and 13th places, respectively. Bournemouth’s coastal-inspired design is critiqued for its execution, while Burnley’s kit relies on an abstract idea that lacks clarity. “You need the explainer to get it,” Miller remarked about Burnley’s shirt.

Fulham received 12th for a conservative design, with Newcastle United taking 11th place for a bold departure from traditional stripes. “It’s unique and bold, but not for everyone,” Miller observed.

Manchester City, Manchester United, and Wolves come in at positions 10, 9, and 8, respectively. City’s sash design is characterized as successful, while United’s clean aesthetic earns praise despite subtle referencing of Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest’s nostalgic shirt takes 7th, while Arsenal’s classic appearance is hailed in 6th as fans enjoyed a return to tradition. Tottenham Hotspur claims 5th for its sleek modern design, though the sponsor logo draws some criticism.

In 4th place, Liverpool enjoys a nostalgic reunion with Adidas, bringing back iconic looks from the mid-2000s. Leeds United surprises in 3rd with a clean and striking kit, while Sunderland’s traditional style earns them the 2nd position.

Finally, Everton tops the list with a kit that references the River Mersey, hailed as exceptional by Miller. “It’s everything a modern kit should be,” he concluded.