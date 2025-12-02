Top Quarterback Jared Curtis Decides Between Georgia and Vanderbilt

Nashville, TN – Jared Curtis, the nation’s top quarterback prospect, is at the center of a high-stakes recruitment as he weighs his options between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores ahead of the early signing period from December 3 to 5.

Curtis, who has been verbally committed to Georgia since May, is being heavily pursued by Vanderbilt. The rising program offers the chance for immediate playing time, contrasting with Georgia’s established reputation for developing quarterbacks. Curtis plans to finalize his decision later this week.

Despite his commitment to Georgia, Curtis has shown interest in Vanderbilt. ESPN reporter Eli Lederman noted that the Commodores intensified their outreach to him following the announcement of head coach Clark Lea‘s contract extension. This development adds a layer of intrigue to Curtis’s recruitment.

As of Friday, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong reported that Curtis is leaning toward flipping to Vanderbilt. However, he has prioritized helping his high school team, Nashville Christian School, seek a second consecutive state championship. Curtis will travel to Chattanooga on December 3 to prepare for the Division II-A state title game, which is scheduled for December 4, delaying any public signing.

Vanderbilt’s quarterback Diego Pavia praised Curtis, comparing his arm strength to that of NFL star Patrick Mahomes. The Commodores are particularly appealing to Curtis, who could potentially start as a freshman, unlike at Georgia where he would likely back up quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The atmosphere in Nashville reflects strong local support for Curtis, with fans explicitly expressing their hopes for him to choose Vanderbilt. Notably, comedian Nate Bargatze voiced his support on a recent College GameDay broadcast.

On the other hand, Georgia has a strong reputation under head coach Kirby Smart, often producing NFL talent with assistant coach Mike Bobo’s history of developing top quarterbacks. Curtis has previously mentioned the importance of championship potential and Heisman aspirations in his decision-making process.

During his junior year, Curtis completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,830 yards, achieving 40 touchdown passes alongside 637 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. His performance this season continues to build on his impressive record.

As the signing period approaches, the uncertainty around Curtis’s final decision keeps fans in both Athens and Nashville on edge. He is set to announce his choice on December 5, further heightening the drama surrounding this pivotal moment in his football career.