Top-ranked Nebraska Meets No. 7 Kentucky in High-Stakes Volleyball Match

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers will face the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 31, in the opening match of the Broadway Block Party at Bridgestone Arena.

This highly anticipated matchup features both teams entering the contest undefeated. Nebraska brings its strong performance from earlier this season, clinching victories against No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 6 Stanford. Kentucky, under head coach Craig Skinner, hopes to build on its successful run as well.

The rivalry between Nebraska and Kentucky has intensified over the years, marking the fourth consecutive season they are duking it out in non-conference play. Last year, Nebraska triumphed over Kentucky in a closely contested match. “The connection runs deep between our teams, with both head coaches having ties,” said Nebraska’s new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

Before this year’s showdown, both teams displayed their dominance against Lipscomb. Nebraska took the match handily with a score of 3-0, led by Taylor Landfair and Harper Murray, who each contributed seven kills. Kentucky mirrored that performance, also sweeping Lipscomb with Brooklyn DeLeye leading the charge with 18 kills.

As Nebraska gears up for this match, they aim to extend their record over Kentucky, holding a 12-2 all-time series lead and winning the last 11 encounters. The matchup signifies not just a rivalry but also two teams aiming for excellence early in the season.

Fans can catch the game live on ABC, marking the first-ever NCAA volleyball match to air on the network. Streaming options are available for those without cable access.