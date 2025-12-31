Sports
Top-ranked UConn Women’s Basketball Visits Providence on New Year’s Eve
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team, currently ranked first in the nation, will face off against the Providence Friars on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 3 p.m. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. This game marks the Huskies’ final match of the year.
UConn, boasting a perfect 13-0 record and a 4-0 mark in Big East play, comes into the game after an impressive 94-47 win over Butler last Sunday. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 15 points, contributing six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Graduate student Nika Mühl added 13 points, and freshman Blanca Quiñonez contributed 12 points.
Quiñonez’s performance earned her the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week accolade for the fifth time this season. She is averaging 10.5 points per game with impressive shooting splits of .584 field goal percentage, .577 from three-point range, and .833 from the free-throw line.
UConn has consistently showcased their offensive prowess, leading the nation with an average of 24.3 assists per game. The Huskies have dished out 20 or more assists in their last 12 games, highlighting their teamwork and ball movement.
The Friars, with a record of 8-6 and 1-2 in the Big East, are looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy defeat to No. 3 South Carolina, 96-55. Leading Providence is graduate student Sabou Gueye, averaging 14.1 points, while head coach Erin Batth is in her third year with the team.
UConn has dominated the series against Providence, winning 38 consecutive matchups and leading the all-time series 50-21. The last encounter on February 9, 2025, saw UConn claim a decisive 77-40 victory.
For the Friars, starting point guard KK Arnold will not play due to a nasal fracture sustained in practice, while forward Ayanna Patterson will miss the game due to a concussion. These injuries could impact Providence’s performance against the top-ranked team.
As the teams warm up, the players are keen to make a statement heading into the new year, with both sides aiming for a strong performance.
Recent Posts
- Amy Schumer Shares Support for SKIMS Amid Divorce from Chris Fischer
- Kittitas County Road Closed Due to Dangerous Ice Conditions
- Louisville RB Isaac Brown Enters NCAA Transfer Portal with ‘Do Not Contact’ Tag
- Top NCAA Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Pursued by Major Programs
- Six Badgers to Represent USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
- Camille Rast Defeats Mikaela Shiffrin in Dramatic Slalom Showdown
- Lindsey Vonn and Husband Thomas Announce Divorce After Four Years
- Rose Byrne Dominates Awards Season with ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
- Tij Iginla Shines as Canada Advances in World Junior Championship
- Kentucky Wildcats Add Former LSU Defensive Lineman Ahmad Breaux
- NFL Coaching Carousel Heats Up as 2025 Season Ends
- Winter Storm Causes Dangerous Conditions Across Multiple States
- PlayStation 5 ROM Keys Leak Sparks Jailbreak Speculations
- New Guest Stars Announced for The Hunting Party Season 2
- Tyler Bertuzzi Scores in Blackhawks’ Loss to Golden Knights
- Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Celebrate New Year’s Eve Together
- Hulu’s ‘Paradise’ Teases Shocking Season 2 Returns and Twists
- Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa Have Fun with Engagement Rumors
- Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Palm Springs Film Awards
- Bradley Cooper’s New Film Captures Stand-Up Comedy’s Heart