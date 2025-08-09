Sports
Top Recruit Anya Harpring Commits to North Carolina Women’s Basketball
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Anya Harpring, the No. 4 player in the high school girls’ basketball class of 2025, has officially committed to the University of North Carolina. She made the announcement on Saturday after a thorough decision-making process.
The 5-foot-10 guard had recently completed official visits to major programs such as North Carolina, UCLA, Iowa, and Vanderbilt. She had also received offers from other powerhouses including UConn, South Carolina, Duke, Texas, and Tennessee.
“I’m so excited to be committing to North Carolina after an incredibly difficult decision process,” Harpring told ESPN. “Coach [Courtney] Banghart’s confidence in me has me ready to join the UNC family.”
Harpring recently helped the USA U19 team secure a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup. She is recognized for her scoring ability, having averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during the adidas 3SSB circuit last year. She was named the Overtime Select MVP in 2024.
In addition to her offensive skills, Harpring is noted for her fierce defense and rebounding capabilities. This commitment marks a significant milestone for Coach Banghart and the Tar Heels, especially after they recently faced disappointment with the commitment of top recruit Saniyah Hall to USC in late July.
Harpring’s signing makes her the highest-rated perimeter player to join UNC’s program and the highest-rated recruit since the class of 2023. The Tar Heels also welcomed the commitment of top-100 forward Irene Guiamatsia, ranked No. 48, on Friday evening.
Recent Posts
- JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Secret Wedding Photos Revealed
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 14: Jimmy Heagerty Evicted
- Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics
- Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana
- King of the Hill Season 14: A Dazzling Return to Form
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage