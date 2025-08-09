Top Recruit Anya Harpring Commits to North Carolina Women’s Basketball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Anya Harpring, the No. 4 player in the high school girls’ basketball class of 2025, has officially committed to the University of North Carolina. She made the announcement on Saturday after a thorough decision-making process.

The 5-foot-10 guard had recently completed official visits to major programs such as North Carolina, UCLA, Iowa, and Vanderbilt. She had also received offers from other powerhouses including UConn, South Carolina, Duke, Texas, and Tennessee.

“I’m so excited to be committing to North Carolina after an incredibly difficult decision process,” Harpring told ESPN. “Coach [Courtney] Banghart’s confidence in me has me ready to join the UNC family.”

Harpring recently helped the USA U19 team secure a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup. She is recognized for her scoring ability, having averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during the adidas 3SSB circuit last year. She was named the Overtime Select MVP in 2024.

In addition to her offensive skills, Harpring is noted for her fierce defense and rebounding capabilities. This commitment marks a significant milestone for Coach Banghart and the Tar Heels, especially after they recently faced disappointment with the commitment of top recruit Saniyah Hall to USC in late July.

Harpring’s signing makes her the highest-rated perimeter player to join UNC’s program and the highest-rated recruit since the class of 2023. The Tar Heels also welcomed the commitment of top-100 forward Irene Guiamatsia, ranked No. 48, on Friday evening.