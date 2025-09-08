Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Ari Peterson, a promising recruit in the Class of 2028, has scheduled an unofficial visit to the University of Minnesota on Oct. 11. Peterson, the daughter of NFL star Adrian Peterson, is currently ranked No. 20 in ESPN W’s 2028 ‘Terrific 25.’

Previously a standout at Providence Academy, Peterson transferred to Minnetonka High School for her freshman season, helping the Skippers finish their first season with a record of 16-12. At 6-foot-2, she possesses remarkable skills on the court, including the ability to dunk.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has already seen success in recruiting efforts, having recently secured a commitment from Natalie Kussow, the top player in Wisconsin. Kussow, who is ranked No. 26 in the nation according to 247Sports, echoed her excitement about joining the Gophers by stating, “I’m incredibly excited and honored to announce my commitment.”

In addition to Minnesota, Peterson’s recruitment includes visits to Maryland and Ohio State. She has also received offers from several prominent programs, including Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, and Arizona. As she navigates her recruiting journey, Peterson is viewed as a key player in the future of the Gophers’ women’s basketball program.