Sports
Top Recruit Chris Henry Jr. to Announce College Decision on Pat McAfee Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five-star Class of 2026 wide receiver prospect Chris Henry Jr. will announce his college decision on The Pat McAfee Show Friday at 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The 6-foot-5 athlete from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, is choosing among Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC, and LSU.
Henry was previously committed to the Buckeyes but backed off during the early signing period after learning that receivers coach Brian Hartline took the head coaching job at the University of South Florida. This unexpected coaching change led him to reconsider his options.
Steve Wiltfong, Rivals’ VP of Recruiting, mentioned that there is growing confidence among Ohio State supporters that they will secure Henry’s commitment, despite Oregon emerging as a serious contender. “The situation has been very fluid the past few days,” Wiltfong said on Friday morning.
Henry, ranked as the No. 32 overall player and the No. 3 receiver in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.com, caught 28 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns this past season, showing his potential as a top-tier wideout. He sustained a knee injury as a junior but has demonstrated resilience and skill throughout his career.
His recruitment has garnered significant national attention, with previous Ohio State commitments from elite wide receivers. If Henry chooses the Buckeyes, it would mark the third time since 2020 that they landed the top high school wide receiver in the country.
Henry’s decision will provide insight into where he sees his future, and fans eagerly await the news during the live announcement.
