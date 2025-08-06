Sports
Top Recruit Harlem Berry to Join LSU Sidelines in 2025
BATON ROUGE, La. — Harlem Berry, a Metairie native, is set to join the LSU football team in 2025. The highly sought-after running back is ranked as the top player in his class and No. 33 nationally by 247Sports. His commitment is a significant boost for head coach Brian Kelly and his staff.
Kelly noted on Tuesday that there is a strong possibility Berry will see game action soon after his arrival. However, he also pointed out that Berry will need to adapt to the increased physicality of college football. “We think he’s going to have to play for us this year, but there’s a bit of a transition there,” Kelly said.
LSU’s running back roster includes Caden Durham, who returned last season with impressive stats of 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and Kaleb Jackson. While the team lost Josh Williams to the NFL and John Emery Jr. to the transfer portal, there remains a competitive landscape for Berry to make his mark as a true freshman.
As preparation intensifies, Berry’s progress and ability to handle the rigors of college play will be crucial for his success. LSU fans are eager to see how this top recruit fits into the team’s lineup and performance in the upcoming seasons.
