Top Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Commits to Oregon Ducks Early

EUGENE, Ore. — Immanuel Iheanacho, a five-star offensive tackle and one of the nation’s most in-demand high school recruits, announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Originally set to decide on August 4, Iheanacho moved his decision date forward after a compelling official visit to Eugene.

During his workout video that circulated online, Iheanacho was seen wearing an Oregon Ducks shirt, raising speculation about his commitment. Soon after, he confirmed his decision to join the Ducks, highlighting the positive influence of Oregon’s coaching staff.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry played pivotal roles in Iheanacho’s choice. “I appreciate being around Coach Terry. Coach Lanning met me at the airport. Not a lot of head coaches are that flexible and really show that I’m a priority,” Iheanacho said.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound lineman, who is ranked by On3 as the nation’s No. 4 recruit and the No. 2 offensive tackle, has had interest from several schools, including Penn State, LSU, and Auburn. However, his official visit to Oregon on June 20 solidified the Ducks as his top choice.

Iheanacho expressed admiration for Lanning, crediting him for developing top defensive players, making practice competitive and beneficial. “I want to play against the best players in practice so game day is easy,” he added.

Oregon has been successful in recruiting, recently securing commitments from top prospects like safety Jett Washington and tight end Kendre Harrison. Iheanacho’s commitment bolsters the Ducks’ 2026 class, which now includes 12 verbal commitments with 67 percent classified as blue-chip recruits.

Lanning’s unconventional approach to building relationships with recruits, including participating in pushup contests, seems to resonate well with Iheanacho. The recruit shared, “Coach Lanning, I view him as a player’s coach. He is there for his players and not the other way around. I feel like not every college is like that.”

Looking ahead, Iheanacho believes his time at Oregon can lead to a promising future, possibly making him a contender at the NFL Draft. He is excited for the potential development and opportunities the Ducks offer.

With this latest commitment, Oregon aims to continue building an elite roster capable of competing for national championships.