Sports
Top Recruit Lamar Brown Delays Signing with LSU Amid Coaching Changes
Decatur, IL – Lamar Brown, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 football class, is not expected to sign with LSU during the early signing period this week. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle from Erwinville, Louisiana, aims to wait until newly hired coach Lane Kiffin finalizes his coaching staff before making a commitment.
Sources close to Brown confirmed the news to ESPN on Tuesday. His decision to hold off was first reported by Rivals.com. Brown, who has been a cornerstone of LSU’s recruiting efforts since his commitment on July 10, stressed the importance of having clarity regarding the coaching staff before officially signing.
Despite interest from Texas A&M and Miami, Brown remained committed to LSU even after the firing of former coach Brian Kelly in October. He met with Kiffin shortly after his hiring in Baton Rouge on Sunday. If Brown eventually signs with the Tigers, he will be the first No. 1 prospect at the school since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
Kiffin has brought in six coaches from Ole Miss as he builds his staff at LSU. Brown has built strong relationships with interim head coach Frank Wilson and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, whose futures with the team are also unclear. Kiffin stated that Wilson will remain as interim coach through the bowl season.
LSU’s recruiting class began ranked at No. 15 in ESPN’s current rankings. While waiting for Brown’s decision, LSU managed to sign nine commits on the opening day of the early signing period, including three recruits who switched allegiance from Ole Miss to LSU.
Among those who signed was four-star tight end JC Anderson, the first commitment of the Kiffin era. Additionally, three-star center Ryan Miret and four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen also joined the Tigers following their commitment to Ole Miss and Oklahoma, respectively.
The chaos surrounding coaching changes has left some recruits uncertain about their choices. Brown’s close contacts at LSU are contributing to the anticipation and delay for many top recruits. As of Wednesday evening, several commits, including Brown, planned to take more time before signing.
Brown addressed his situation on social media, stating, “I’m staying committed, but we don’t know what the future holds.” Other recruits, such as cornerback Deuce Geralds, echoed similar sentiments, indicating they will take time to understand the new coaching structure.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown