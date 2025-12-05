Top Recruit Lamar Brown Delays Signing with LSU Amid Coaching Changes

Decatur, IL – Lamar Brown, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 football class, is not expected to sign with LSU during the early signing period this week. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle from Erwinville, Louisiana, aims to wait until newly hired coach Lane Kiffin finalizes his coaching staff before making a commitment.

Sources close to Brown confirmed the news to ESPN on Tuesday. His decision to hold off was first reported by Rivals.com. Brown, who has been a cornerstone of LSU’s recruiting efforts since his commitment on July 10, stressed the importance of having clarity regarding the coaching staff before officially signing.

Despite interest from Texas A&M and Miami, Brown remained committed to LSU even after the firing of former coach Brian Kelly in October. He met with Kiffin shortly after his hiring in Baton Rouge on Sunday. If Brown eventually signs with the Tigers, he will be the first No. 1 prospect at the school since Leonard Fournette in 2014.

Kiffin has brought in six coaches from Ole Miss as he builds his staff at LSU. Brown has built strong relationships with interim head coach Frank Wilson and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, whose futures with the team are also unclear. Kiffin stated that Wilson will remain as interim coach through the bowl season.

LSU’s recruiting class began ranked at No. 15 in ESPN’s current rankings. While waiting for Brown’s decision, LSU managed to sign nine commits on the opening day of the early signing period, including three recruits who switched allegiance from Ole Miss to LSU.

Among those who signed was four-star tight end JC Anderson, the first commitment of the Kiffin era. Additionally, three-star center Ryan Miret and four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen also joined the Tigers following their commitment to Ole Miss and Oklahoma, respectively.

The chaos surrounding coaching changes has left some recruits uncertain about their choices. Brown’s close contacts at LSU are contributing to the anticipation and delay for many top recruits. As of Wednesday evening, several commits, including Brown, planned to take more time before signing.

Brown addressed his situation on social media, stating, “I’m staying committed, but we don’t know what the future holds.” Other recruits, such as cornerback Deuce Geralds, echoed similar sentiments, indicating they will take time to understand the new coaching structure.