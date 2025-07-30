Top Seed Alexander Zverev Set to Face Adam Walton in Toronto

Toronto, Canada — World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, the top seed at the National Bank Open, is set to face Australia’s Adam Walton in the second round. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Centre Court at Sobeys Stadium.

Zverev earned a bye in the first round and is looking to capitalize on his elevated ranking despite some mental challenges he recently disclosed. “I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle mentally… I keep kind of finding myself back in it in a way,” Zverev said after his first-round exit at Wimbledon earlier this season.

His journey in tennis has been tumultuous as he seeks to regain his footing after a runner-up finish at the Australian Open in January. Zverev’s remarks about his emotional state have resonated with fellow players who acknowledge the mental strains of professional sports.

Amanda Anisimova, a former French Open semifinalist, empathized with Zverev, stating, “…It’s definitely tricky. Each and every one of us goes through something at some point in our lives.” Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka stressed the importance of discussing mental health openly, suggesting that Zverev should lean on close friends. “It’s really important to talk openly about whatever you’re dealing with,” she said.

As Zverev prepares to take on Walton, both fans and fellow players will be watching closely to see how he handles the pressures of the tournament and his personal challenges.