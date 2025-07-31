Top Seeds Compete in Toronto Masters on Thursday

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Masters heats up Thursday as top seeds step onto the court. Notably, No. 3 seed Lorenzo Musetti will face American Alex Michelsen, and No. 10 Daniil Medvedev will compete against Alexei Popyrin.

This year’s National Bank Open presents a vital chance for emerging players to secure prestigious Masters 1000 titles, especially with many top competitors sidelined due to injuries and fatigue from previous clay and grass-court tournaments. Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, ranked No. 10 in the world, is looking to capitalize on this opportunity.

Musetti has previously secured titles in Hamburg and Naples in 2022 and has performed well in high-stakes matches, reaching the semifinals in both the 2025 French Open and 2024 Wimbledon. On the other hand, Michelsen, seeded at No. 26, is in need of a breakout performance after disappointing early exits at Wimbledon and Washington. Although he ranks 34th globally, his season has been marked by underperformance, and he needs a strong showing in the North American hard-court swing.

The two have never faced off in previous matches. Given Musetti’s experience, he is favored to win, despite Michelsen having the potential for an upset, especially as the match takes place in North America.

In another key matchup, Daniil Medvedev, a former world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion, faces Alexei Popyrin. Medvedev has struggled this season, achieving disappointing results in three Grand Slams, while Popyrin has not maintained his strong 2024 finish and currently holds a losing record of 12-16.

However, Medvedev remains a strong contender, holding a 4-1 record against Popyrin. The Russian athlete is known for his prowess on hard courts and has no significant fatigue issues as the season progresses.

While both Musetti and Medvedev are anticipating victories, the matches could prove to be challenging as they aim to navigate past tougher opponents.