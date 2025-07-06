Top Seeds Shocked as Wimbledon Sees Early Exits

London, England – Wimbledon saw top-seeded players suffer unexpected losses as the tournament entered its second week. On Friday, No. 6 seed Madison Keys fell to Laura Siegemund in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, while Naomi Osaka exited after a hard-fought match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Keys struggled with unforced errors, tallying 31 throughout the match on a sunny Court 2. Siegemund, ranked 104th and at 37 years old, became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon. “I only play for myself. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything anymore,” Siegemund stated following her victory.

Osaka expressed disappointment after her loss, saying, “I actually thought I could play well and make a deep run here.” The former world No. 1 highlighted her struggle at Wimbledon, noting her career record of 5-4 at the venue.

Pavlyuchenkova, who told the crowd she felt energized by their support for Osaka, will face Britain’s Katie Boulter in the next round. Boulter came from behind to defeat her opponent 6-4, 6-2, marking her first fourth-round entry at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz maintained his title defense, winning against Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets on Centre Court. Alcaraz, aiming for his third consecutive Wimbledon title, improved his winning streak to 21 matches overall.

The men’s draw has also seen 13 seeds eliminated earlier in the tournament, contributing to a dramatic start this year at Wimbledon.