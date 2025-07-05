Top 10 Sleeper Hitters to Watch in Week 16

NEW YORK, NY — In preparation for Week 16 of the MLB season, Scott White highlights ten sleeper hitters who might make a significant impact. These players are all rosters in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, making them valuable pickups for fantasy teams needing a boost.

Among the top recommendations is Austin Hays of the Cincinnati Reds, who averages 3.38 Head-to-Head points per game, ranking 12th among outfielders. Despite battling injuries this season, he has favorable matchups ahead, making him a prime target for fantasy managers looking for an edge this week.

Another strong candidate is Addison Barger of the Toronto Blue Jays. Recently, he regained his form, hitting 6 for 9 with two homers in the first week of July. The Blue Jays face pitching staffs from the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics, both of which provide good opportunities for Barger this week.

In Miami, Kyle Stowers has been impressive, batting .371 in his last six games with five home runs. His upcoming matchups against three lefties could further enhance his fantasy value, making him a worthwhile consideration.

Joshua Lowe from Tampa Bay is also on the list, as he has finally found his rhythm after recovering from a strained oblique. His impressive expected stats signal that he may continue this strong performance as the Rays play seven games this week.

Otto Lopez from Miami has maintained a .296 batting average over his last 25 games, providing a solid contribution in both homers and steals. He is well-positioned with favorable matchups against several key pitchers this week.

Additionally, Spencer Steer is dealing with an injury, but he has been cleared to play and is riding a streak of high-performance games, batting .408 recently. Also, teammate Matt McLain has been hot, hitting .302 in his past 24 games, which should benefit from their home games this week.

Xavier Edwards continues to show improvement, batting .327 in his past 26 games. The Marlins will face favorable matchups, potentially boosting his chances. Meanwhile, Luis Garcia of Washington possesses solid matchups, which could help him maintain a strong lineup presence.

Lastly, Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets is another sleeper to watch. Primarily effective against right-handers, he is expected to capitalize on the matchups against several favorable pitchers this week.

As the fantasy week unfolds, these surpassing sleeper hitters might just be the keys to victory for many fantasy teams.