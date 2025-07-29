Top 10 Sleeper Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball Week 19 Revealed

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — With the MLB’s trade deadline fast approaching, fantasy baseball managers may be on the lookout for some sleeper pitchers to stream for Week 19 (July 28-Aug. 3). Scott White has highlighted 10 under-the-radar arms, all of whom are owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Beginning with Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins, who is 27 years old, he has seen his roster percentage dip due to a recent elbow scare. However, his performance against the Padres — with a 2.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 9.9 K/9 in his last 10 starts — makes him a strong candidate, even against tough teams like the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals.

Next is Slade Cecconi, 26, of the Cleveland Guardians. He is rostered in 54 percent of leagues and has shown potential for more strikeouts based on the whiff rates of his slider and curveball. Despite initial expectations of him being a two-start pitcher, he remains a solid option against the Rockies.

Jose Soriano, 26, of the Los Angeles Angels, who has a 75 percent roster rate, has struggled against the Rangers in his previous outings but is still worth considering due to his excellent ground-ball rate. With the Rangers ranking low in runs scored, it could be a favorable matchup.

Eric Lauer, 30, of the Toronto Blue Jays, brings a 2.93 ERA to the table after a strong appearance against the Tigers. Rostered in 46 percent of leagues, he faces a beatable Baltimore Orioles lineup.

Max Scherzer, a veteran pitcher for the Blue Jays, also shines with a roster percentage of 72. Coming off a strong performance, he faces a struggling Kansas City Royals team.

Joe Boyle of the Tampa Bay Rays, confirmed to take Taj Bradley’s rotation spot, offers strikeout potential despite facing tough competition.Evaluate Boyle’s ability against high-ranking offenses like the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Patrick Corbin of the Texas Rangers, with a 35 percent roster rate, is noted for a remarkable season and is expected to face both the Angels and Mariners soon.

Brady Singer, another pitcher highlighting the list, has the chance to bounce back against a faltering Atlanta Braves lineup.

Andre Pallante of the St. Louis Cardinals, while not striking out many batters, has shown a knack for quality starts, particularly with upcoming matchups against the Marlins and Padres.

Rounding out the list is Aaron Civale of the Chicago White Sox, with an 11 percent roster rate, who has had success against the Cubs and will take on one of the league’s most strikeout-prone teams.

As the trade deadline approaches, fantasy managers face potential shifts in matchups, making this week’s streaming options particularly crucial.