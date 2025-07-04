Top 10 Sleeper Pitchers for Week 16 in Fantasy Baseball

ANAHEIM, California — As fantasy baseball managers look for streaming options off the waiver wire for Week 16, Scott White has revealed his top 10 sleeper pitchers. All recommended players are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues and could provide valuable points from July 7 to July 13.

Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels, age 26, is a standout recommendation. He recently returned to form with four dominant starts in his last five games. He faces the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Soriano’s strong ground-ball rate makes him a solid pick against the 25th-ranked Rangers lineup.

Another strong candidate is 22-year-old Eury Perez from the Miami Marlins. In his last outing against the Twins, Perez threw six scoreless innings, striking out seven batters. With two upcoming starts on the horizon, he is expected to build on his impressive return from Tommy John surgery.

Brady Singer from the Cincinnati Reds, age 28, also makes the list. While he may not be a headline name, his ability to pitch deep into games makes him worthwhile in favorable matchups against a struggling Marlins team and a Rockies lineup that struggles to produce runs away from home.

Nick Martinez, also from Cincinnati, may attract attention with similar matchups, despite his inconsistent performances. With relief pitcher eligibility in points leagues, Martinez provides a strategic option for those seeking depth.

The Boston Red Sox’s Lucas Giolito, 30, has given up only two runs in his last four outings. Though concerns remain about hard contact, he will face the struggling Colorado Rockies, who have a poor record on the road.

Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller, age 29, is another intriguing choice. Despite a 3-10 record, Keller’s recent performance has been solid, especially against a Royals lineup that ranks at the bottom in run production.

Ryne Nelson from Arizona, age 27, is recognized for his recent form, boasting a 2.63 ERA since rejoining the Diamondbacks rotation. He faces the 23rd-ranked Padres lineup, making him a favorable option.

Edward Cabrera (Miami, 27) has also shown promise with a 1.46 ERA in his past seven starts. After an impressive outing against the Twins, he’s poised to challenge an Orioles offense that struggles to score runs.

Brayan Bello from the Boston Red Sox could exploit the Rockies’ weak away performance. With recent success using his cutter, he’s generated a 2.25 ERA in his last four starts.

Lastly, Brandon Walter of the Houston Astros, age 28, comes off a challenging outing against the Rockies but has shown potential with a solid ground-ball rate. He faces a Guardians lineup that has been inconsistent in producing runs.

Make sure to check back for updates as the week progresses.