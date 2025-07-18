Top South Carolina QB Target Duckworth Commits After Full Circle Journey

JACKSON, Ala. — Landon Duckworth, a four-star quarterback prospect from Alabama, has officially committed to the University of South Carolina. The announcement came Friday night during a ceremony in his hometown.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound player chose the Gamecocks over Auburn in a highly anticipated decision. This follows a journey where he initially committed to South Carolina last year but decommitted in June. Duckworth cited his connection with the coaches and his comfort level with the team’s offensive system as key factors in his decision.

“It is even for me between Auburn and South Carolina,” Duckworth said last month in an interview with Chad Simmons. “It will come down to where I feel most at home and which offense I fit the best in.”

Duckworth’s recruitment gained significant attention as he had offers from major schools like Georgia, Florida State, and Texas A&M before narrowing his focus. He took official visits to both South Carolina and Auburn before making his final choice, which he has stated was always likely to happen in July.

His relationship with new offensive coordinator Mike Shula has strengthened over time. Duckworth spoke highly of Shula, saying, “He came down in the spring to see me, and we have been talking a lot. He is one of the coolest coaches I’ve ever met.”

In his junior year, Duckworth showcased his skills with impressive statistics, throwing for 3,109 yards with 34 touchdowns and running for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games. According to Rivals, he is ranked as the nation’s No. 85 overall recruit and the No. 8 quarterback prospect for the class of 2026.

With Duckworth’s commitment, he becomes the thirteenth member of South Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class, which currently stands at a ranking of 20th in the nation according to Rivals. Duckworth’s return to the Gamecocks closes a chapter that began with his original commitment last year.