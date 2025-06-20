Top Stars Compete in Travelers Championship Second Round

CROMWELL, Connecticut — The second round of the 2025 Travelers Championship kicks off Friday morning at TPC River Highlands, featuring many of the PGA Tour’s leading players. After an exciting opening round, Scottie Scheffler and Austin Eckroat share the lead at eight-under par.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired an impressive 62, looking for his fourth win of the season and hoping to defend his title in Connecticut. After struggling at the U.S. Open, the star player found success with birdies and is positioned well for the weekend.

Joining Scheffler and Eckroat at the top is Rory McIlroy, just two shots back. McIlroy, along with Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, are tied at six-under par and aiming for a strong finish.

As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on players looking to secure valuable points for the Ryder Cup standings. J.J. Spaun is among those players following his U.S. Open win last week, where he solidified his spot in the rankings.

The much-anticipated second round can be watched live on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. ET. Streaming options will also be available on PGA Tour Live starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Weather conditions in Cromwell are expected to remain warm and sunny, providing ideal gameplay for the competing golfers. As the pressure builds, the remaining rounds promise to deliver exciting moments for golf fans.