Top Swedish Prospects Shape 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft is set to take place June 27-28 at L.A. Live‘s Peacock Theater. The first round will be held on June 27 at 7 p.m. ET, broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS. Following this, rounds two through seven will occur on June 28 at noon ET on NHLN and ESPN+.

The draft has generated significant buzz, particularly around two Swedish standouts, Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund, who could become the first pair of players from Sweden to be picked in the top 10 since 2021. Frondell, ranked No. 1 among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting, made headlines with an impressive performance at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo earlier this month.

Standing at 6-feet-1 and weighing 204 pounds, Frondell displayed remarkable endurance and strength during the combine tests, achieving a peak power output that was among the best for his age group. He contributed significantly to Djurgarden‘s success in Allsvenskan, tallying 25 points in 29 regular-season games.

“Anton combines skill with a strong competitive edge,” said Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen, director of European Scouting at NHL Central Scouting. “He plays with the intensity of a military tank, making him a valuable asset, especially on the power play.”

Victor Eklund, a 5-foot-11, 169-pound right wing with Djurgarden, is also catching the attention of scouts. Vuorinen stated, “Victor plays bigger than his size. His speed and tenacity on the ice are remarkable.” Eklund had a total of 31 points in the regular season and also performed well in the playoffs.

Both players are expected to have a significant impact on their teams in the Swedish Hockey League next season, following Djurgarden’s promotion. The last draft held in 2021 saw two Swedish players — a defenseman and a forward — picked in the top 10, marking the end of a long-standing trend of Swedish talent in the opening round of the NHL Draft.

Milton Gastrin, another promising prospect from Sweden, is also making waves. Playing for MoDo, he has scored 42 points in 40 games this past season, showcasing his versatility and decision-making abilities on the ice.

“He is a player to watch,” Vuorinen noted. “His two-way game and hockey sense make him a strong candidate for a higher draft pick.”

As the 2025 NHL Draft approaches, excitement builds around these prospects and their potential to transform teams, highlighting the ongoing influence of Swedish talent in the NHL.