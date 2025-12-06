Sports
Top Teams Face Off: Iowa State Visits Purdue for College Basketball Showdown
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will host the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the game with undefeated records of 8-0.
Iowa State, fresh off a record-setting 132-68 victory over Alcorn State, has demonstrated high offensive efficiency, shooting 70.8% from the field and breaking the program record for most points in a game. Milan Momcilovic led the Cyclones with 27 points, making his first eight 3-point attempts. Coach T.J. Otzelberger remarked on the team’s performance but noted the absence of standout point guard Tamin Lipsey, out due to a groin injury.
The Cyclones are optimistic as they prepare for their first true road game of the season. Utah State’s defensive approach could be tested against Purdue’s robust lineup, which scored 81 points in their last game against Rutgers.
Purdue’s coach, Matt Painter, commented on the upcoming matchup, saying, “We have to guard our home court. Iowa State is a tough team, especially with their shooting.” The Boilermakers also performed well, with Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer all contributing heavily to their scoring output against Rutgers.
The two teams have met five times previously, with Purdue leading the series 3-2. Their last encounter was in the 2017 NCAA tournament, which Purdue won 80-76 in the second round.
The Iowa State vs. Purdue game promises to be a thrilling non-conference clash with implications up and down the college basketball landscape.
Fans can watch the game live on CBS or stream it on various platforms.
