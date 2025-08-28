Top 2026 WR Tristen Keys Commits to Tennessee Vols, Flips from LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class, committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, flipping from SEC rival LSU. This marks a significant recruiting win for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel as Keys is currently the highest-rated prospect to announce a change in commitment this cycle.

The decision to join the Volunteers had been in the works since Keys’ visit to Tennessee on June 13. According to a conversation with 247Sports’ Tom Loy, Keys expressed that he had made his decision during that trip. Although he had a visit to LSU scheduled for June 20, he informed the Tigers’ coaching staff prior to the visit about his intention to likely flip to Tennessee. Ultimately, visiting Baton Rouge did not change his mind.

Keys earned five-star status after an impressive junior season at Hattiesburg High School in Mississippi, where he recorded 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 catches. His performance contributed to his team’s run to the MHSAA Class 6A championship game. In addition to football, Keys excels in track and field and plays basketball for Hattiesburg.

With Keys’ commitment, Tennessee now has three five-star recruits, including quarterback Faizon Brandon and offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda. Keys and Brandon have developed a strong relationship since the ninth grade, sharing their excitement about taking the field together. “Faizon and I have a great relationship,” Keys said. “We’re going to put on a show on Saturday nights.”

The Volunteers’ recruiting class has gained depth, boasting 10 blue-chip prospects. After Keys’ commitment, Tennessee climbed from No. 11 to No. 8 in recruiting rankings, surpassing LSU.