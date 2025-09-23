Top 10 Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

NEW YORK, NY — With Week 3 of the NFL season nearly complete, fantasy football players are preparing for their waiver wire claims on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As rosters change, making the right pickups is crucial for success.

Here are ten players to target before the Week 4 games, based on their current availability in leagues. Ownership percentages are sourced from Sleeper.

Trey Benson, RB for the Cardinals, is owned in 59% of leagues. With James Conner likely sidelined for an extended period due to a leg injury, Benson is set to take over the Cardinals’ backfield. He is a must-add for all fantasy players looking to strengthen their roster.

Elic Ayomanor, a wide receiver for the Titans, is currently rostered in 50% of leagues. He has turned heads by scoring a touchdown in each of the last two games and is becoming a favorite target in Tennessee’s offense. His performance makes him a hot commodity for the upcoming week.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback for the Commanders, sits at 41% ownership. He stepped up in Jayden Daniels’ absence, throwing for 207 yards and rushing for another 40 yards and a touchdown. Mariota’s performance makes him a solid streaming option if he starts again against the Falcons.

Hunter Henry, tight end for the Patriots, also has 41% ownership. He showed impressive form in Week 3, scoring two touchdowns and earning 29 fantasy points, making him an essential addition as tight end positions are struggling this season.

Ollie Gordon II, RB for the Dolphins, is on the radar with a 34% ownership after scoring a touchdown last week, showcasing his potential as a handcuff to De’Von Achane.

Brenton Strange, TE for the Jaguars, is owned in 30% of leagues. Despite a challenging matchup against the Texans, he caught six passes for 61 yards and remains a significant part of the Jaguars’ offense.

Geno Smith, QB for the Raiders, at 23% ownership, delivered three touchdowns in a late-game surge against the Commanders, indicating he could be a sleeper pick against the Bears next week.

Chris Rodriguez, RB for the Commanders, with only 10% ownership, led his team in carries last week, making him worth considering in this evolving backfield.

Carson Wentz, QB for the Vikings, carries 8% ownership. Despite a modest week statistically, he performed well as the Vikings secured a big win, which could translate to further opportunities in the coming games.

Finally, Tre Tucker of the Raiders, who is rostered in only 6% of leagues, exploded for three touchdowns in Week 3, suggesting he is worth watching for potential deeper league adds.