Topeka Man Charged with Murder After Toddler Found Safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – Christopher K.W. Barnshaw, 32, has been charged with murdering his mother and grandfather in Topeka. According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Barnshaw is charged with the murders of 55-year-old Sean E. Thornton and 29-year-old Ashley T. Brown. He was formally charged on July 23, 2025, with a bond set at $10 million.

Authorities responded to a welfare check at a residence on the 500 block of NE Wabash Ave. on July 22 around 9:50 a.m. Officers discovered two deceased individuals inside the home, leading to a murder investigation. During this process, officials uncovered that a child had been abducted.

A two-year-old boy, Zabe Mendez, was taken from his home, sparking an Amber Alert. The child was found later that day in Mattoon, Illinois, after officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Barnshaw, who is also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and illegal use of a weapon.

Robby Mendez, Zabe’s father, expressed relief after his son was safely returned, stating that Zabe arrived home around 10:30 p.m. “He was exhausted, but safe and unharmed,” Robby said. “Today, he’s doing well.” He further acknowledged the tragic loss of his mother Ashley and grandfather Sean, noting their profound love and compassion for Barnshaw, who is also their family member.

“Ashley and Sean were both truly good people, and they will be deeply loved and missed by many,” Robby shared. “This is a heartbreaking example of what it can mean to ‘love someone to death.’ Christopher struggled with serious mental health issues, and, despite everything, they never gave up on him.”

Topeka Police Chief Chris Vallejo noted that Barnshaw attempted to evade law enforcement by stealing a vehicle, prompting a swift response from the Mattoon Police after connecting him to the kidnapping case. “Thanks to alert officers, we were able to bring Zabe home quickly and safely,” said Vallejo.

This is a developing story. WIBW will continue to provide updates.