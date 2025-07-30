Entertainment
Topher Grace Excited for ‘Freakier Friday’ Premiere in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Topher Grace, known for his role as Jake in the 2003 hit film “Freaky Friday,” returned to the spotlight at the premiere of the sequel, “Freakier Friday,” on Tuesday. The actor expressed his enthusiasm for the new film, calling it “incredible.”
“It’s so good,” Grace said, teasing that it might surpass the original. “It might even be better than the first one. It’s that good.” While details remain scarce about Jake’s journey over the past 22 years, he appears in the trailer riding a motorcycle alongside Lindsay Lohan‘s character, Anna Coleman, at a record shop.
When asked about Jake’s character arc, Grace hinted, “For Jake in particular, I think we’re going to be excited to see what he’s been pining over for the past 22 years.” Grace gained fame in the early 2000s, starring alongside Hilary Duff in the 2004 film “A Cinderella Story” and portraying Lucas Scott in the popular series “One Tree Hill” from 2003 to 2012. He also appeared in iconic shows like “Gilmore Girls” and “Dawson's Creek.”
Reflecting on his early acting career, Grace recalled feeling “unbelievable gratitude” and excitement. “You’re so excited, you can’t keep yourself composed,” he shared. “The fear of failure because you’re worried you’re gonna go out there and do it wrong… So many feelings, but at the end of the day, I always remember why I became an actor.”
He aimed to create films that offer audiences a break from their everyday lives. “I wanted to give people that departure,” he said. Grace concluded, remembering his father’s advice: “Just have fun with it, whatever you’re doing, just have fun.”
At the “Freakier Friday” premiere, Grace celebrated with his family, including his wife, Sarah Roemer, and their two children. Their youngest daughter, welcomed in 2023, did not attend. Grace shared that his oldest daughter had seen a sneak peek and “loves this film.” He noted it was his children’s first red carpet experience. “They really wanted to go,” he said. “I think this is the perfect place for them to witness the lightness and beauty of this industry.”
The film, directed by Nisha Ganatra, features Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis switching bodies once again. This time, Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. “Freakier Friday” is set to hit theaters on Aug. 8, 2025.
