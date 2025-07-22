Sports
Torino Seeks Goalkeeper Replacement Amid Milinkovic-Savic Transfer Talks
TORINO, Italy — Torino FC is making moves in the transfer market as goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is close to joining Napoli. The Serbian international missed the first pre-season friendly and is now awaiting final discussions between clubs to finalize the transfer.
In light of this impending departure, Torino is actively seeking a replacement. Franco Israel, a Uruguayan goalkeeper from Sporting Lisbon and former Juventus player, is at the top of the club’s list. Sources indicate that Torino has already reached a full agreement with the player.
The negotiations with Sporting Lisbon are nearing completion. The financial gap is minimal, with the deal potentially closing at a fee between 3.5 and 4.5 million euros, including bonuses. There is confidence that the transfer will successfully finalize.
Torino had previously edged closer to signing Wladimiro Falcone, but high demands from Lecce shifted the club’s focus to Israel, who offers a more economical option. Torino is now waiting to officially confirm Milinkovic-Savic’s departure to complete the goalkeeper transition.
While an announcement was expected over the weekend, reports emerged from journalist Orazio Accomando suggesting that Milinkovic-Savic’s medical tests with Napoli were postponed to allow the clubs to find agreement on another Torino target, Belgian player Ngonge. The team has reportedly finalized all conditions except for whether it would be a mandatory or optional purchase.
