Tornado Alert Issued Near Tennessee-Alabama Border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado alert for areas along the Tennessee–Alabama border on Wednesday afternoon. The warning was focused on the Winchester area, located just north of the Alabama state line and about 94 miles southeast of Nashville.

Franklin County was under a Tornado Warning from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, no tornado rotation was confirmed on the ground during that time.

As conditions stabilized, the National Weather Service allowed the alert to expire without any extensions. Local residents were advised to stay informed and prepared for changing weather conditions.