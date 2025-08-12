Tornado Warning Issued and Rescinded in Southwestern Henry County

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) – A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Henry County, Iowa, but was canceled shortly after midnight on Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed that the storm was weakening, leading to the expiration of the warning.

As of 12:01 a.m., storm activity continued to move towards northeastern Henry County. Residents were on high alert due to reports of power outages and heavy winds, with viewer reports indicating downed tree limbs across the area.

Prior to the cancellation, multiple updates were issued regarding the storm’s path and potential danger. At 11:44 p.m., weather reports noted that the storm appeared to be tornadic, with areas of rotation detected south of Mt. Pleasant.

Residents in Mt. Pleasant and nearby towns such as Salem were advised to take shelter as the storm approached. At 11:33 p.m., the storm was described as a supercell thunderstorm, which raised concerns due to its potential for severe weather.

As the evening progressed, forecasters detailed the storm’s movement, indicating that it was moving northeast and nearing Highway 34. Although the main area of rotation—and thus, the risk of a tornado—was reported south of Mt. Pleasant, residents were urged to remain vigilant and informed.

People in the affected areas were encouraged to check local news and weather services for updates. The storm ultimately dissipated without causing major damage or injuries.