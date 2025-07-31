Tornado Warning Issued as Severe Storms Hit Baltimore Area

Baltimore, MD — A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Baltimore and Harford counties on Thursday as severe storms approached the region, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Maryland.

Residents were alerted Thursday as meteorologists warned of significant weather risks, including flash flooding and damaging winds. A Flash Flood Warning will remain in effect for eastern Baltimore and western Harford Counties until 4:15 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, an earlier Tornado Warning has since expired.

The day started hot and humid, but stormy weather developed quickly. From the morning into the early afternoon, scattered thunderstorms were expected. The storms are predicted to become more widespread by mid-afternoon, bringing wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail the size of quarters.

Lightning will accompany these storms, and while a tornado is not guaranteed, it remains a possibility. Residents are advised to prepare for power outages as storms persist through the area. “When thunder roars, head indoors,” local forecasters stress.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday until early Friday morning for the entire WJZ viewing area, impacting counties such as Carroll, Baltimore, and Howard. The watch raises alarms for potential street and road flooding due to slow-moving downpours.

Neighborhoods could see rainfall accumulations between 3 to 6 inches, leading to dangerous flash flooding. Authorities recommend that residents have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, including downloading the CBS News App.

As the storm system moves southward on Friday, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s, with a cloudy day featuring patchy drizzle and scattered rain showers expected. With no further risk of severe weather, temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast predicts nearly perfect weather with cool morning temperatures in the low 60s, abundant sunshine in the afternoon, and highs reaching the lower 80s, making it a great time for outdoor activities.